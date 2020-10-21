House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she “has a prospect for an agreement” with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a coronavirus stimulus package, although it may not come together in time to pass both chambers before the Nov. 3 election.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday on Fox Business the administration is aiming for an agreement within the next 48 hours. Pelosi later said she’s “pretty happy” about the talks, even though there are sticking points including the scale of funding for state and local governments.

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has resisted a bill of the size under negotiation, he “might not mind doing it after the election,” Pelosi said on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that if the vote on a compromise bill had to wait until post-election, announcing a deal beforehand would still be “very helpful to the economy and markets.”

Even so, Senate Republicans continued to demonstrate opposition and raise doubts about whether stimulus would be any easier after Nov. 3. Missouri Republican Roy Blunt, a member of McConnell’s leadership team, said, “If we’re going to do it this year I think it’s now or never.”

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa told reporters, “It’s pretty hard to predict because I think that what happens in the presidential election will determine that more than anything we know right now.”

Meantime, Pelosi and Mnuchin were scheduled to start their latest call at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“There will be a bill. The question is: is it in time to pay the November rent -- my goal -- or will it be shortly after,” Pelosi said Wednesday on MSNBC. “I want people to know that help is on its way. It will be bigger. It will be better. And it will be retroactive.”

Stocks have risen and fallen with headlines on prospects for a deal. The S&P 500 Index was up 0.4 per cent as of 3 p.m.

Mnuchin has put forward US$1.88 trillion, while Pelosi wants US$2.2 trillion, with many Senate Republicans opposing either total. They tried to advanced with a US$500 billion scaled-down package Wednesday, but it was blocked, just as happened with a similar effort last month.

GOP vote counters in the Senate won’t have the 13 Republican votes needed to pass a stimulus package as large as Pelosi is seeking, according to John Thune, the party’s No. 2 leader in the Senate.

The Trump administration is proceeding nonetheless.

“We’re working with Speaker Pelosi right now trying to get her to be reasonable,” Meadows said on his way into a closed GOP meeting. “Once we get a deal there, hopefully we’ll be able to discuss the merits with our Senate colleagues.”

McConnell said Tuesday his chamber would take up a comprehensive coronavirus stimulus package “at some point” if Pelosi and Mnuchin are able to resolve the final areas of disagreement and get a bill through the House. But he didn’t say whether he would support such a deal, or encourage GOP members to back it.

The Senate majority leader is focused instead on speeding confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, with a potential vote expected early next week.

Meadows said on CNBC Tuesday that if a deal does get done and through the House, “it probably will divide the Republican conference.” There are “some senators who really believe that we’ve done enough for the economy and want zero,” he said.

Meadows repeated that assessment Wednesday after meeting with GOP senators. It’s “obvious” there are senators “concerned about the amount of money we are spending,” he told reporters.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas said it’s not just the top-line number that has some caucus members wary, however. “Part of the message from Senate Republicans is: we need to have a discussion about the substance” of policy measures, he said. Republican senators’ concerns include lack of language to prevent government funding for abortions.

Progress was made in recent days over a national coronavirus testing and tracing plan. Pelosi also said, in a Bloomberg TV interview Tuesday, she planned to bring a counter-offer to Mnuchin on a Republican push to provide businesses with liability protection against virus-related lawsuits.

Meadows said on Fox Business Wednesday morning that the “biggest issue remains state and local assistance.” While the administration estimates that those authorities have lost US$250 billion to US$275 billion in revenue thanks to the coronavirus crisis, Pelosi is seeking aid of “about twice that number,” or closer to US$500 billion, he said.

Meadows suggested a compromise could be found, however. “If we can add additional moneys in terms of transportation and onshoring I think there’s a deal to be made,” he said, referring to the White House’s desire for incentives to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.