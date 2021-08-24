(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and moderate Democrats are closing in on an agreement for moving forward with President Joe Biden’s $4.1 trillion economic plan after a pressure campaign that included calls to House members by the president and his senior staff, according to lawmakers and officials.

The emerging deal to end a standoff that threatened to sink the party’s domestic agenda would allow adoption of the Senate’s $3.5 trillion tax and spending blueprint Tuesday afternoon and set up a final vote on a separate $550 billion infrastructure bill in late September.

Pelosi told Democrats in a private meeting Tuesday morning that leaders were near a deal with the group of moderates who were threatening to hold up the budget framework if the House didn’t vote this week on the infrastructure bill, according to a person in the room.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern said a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure legislation would be Sept. 27. The deadline was intended to appease the group of 10 centrists who had rebelled against Pelosi’s schedule.

“These negotiations are never easy,” the Massachusetts Democrat said. “It is my hope that my colleagues who recognize the very simple choice to advance the president’s agenda or obstruct it.”

Biden and his top aides made calls to the group of moderates and other House Democrats to again emphasize White House support for Pelosi’s strategy and the importance of the budget resolution, the infrastructure bill and the voting rights legislation, according to officials.

The moderate lawmakers, led by New Jersey Representative Josh Gottheimer, had said they wanted to vote on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill before starting the budget process aimed at reshaping social and environmental programs with only Democratic votes. Progressive Democrats had demanded the opposite -- they wanted to hold off on a final infrastructure vote until the budget package, which includes key health care and tax priorities, is completed.

The anticipated vote Tuesday would adopt the $3.5 trillion budget resolution as part of a rule governing debate on the infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation.

The dissent among Democrats demonstrates the difficult negotiations Pelosi will face as she seeks to write a multi-trillion-dollar legislative package in the coming weeks. Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have asked the congressional committees responsible for drafting the legislation to prepare their portions by Sept. 15, a tight deadline with lawmakers scheduled to be away from Washington until after Labor Day.

The infrastructure vote deadline is not binding on the House but could create some political pressure to pass it towards the end of September before the $3.5 trillion tax and spending bill. Progressives have demanded that the larger bill be enacted first, but House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth acknowledged that getting the sprawling $3.5 trillion measure enacted before Sept. 27 as well will be very difficult.

