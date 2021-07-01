(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Republican Representative Liz Cheney -- one of the 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in stoking the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 -- to a 13-member committee that will investigate the riot.

“The next step has always been to seek and find the truth,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday. “We will do so in the most patriotic way.”

Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson will chair the panel, Pelosi announced. Pelosi’s move comes a day after the House passed a Democratic bill creating the select committee, which most Republicans dismissed as an exercise in partisan politics.

Only two Republicans -- Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois -- voted in favor of the measure, and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that he hadn’t decided whether he would appoint any Republicans to the panel.

Cheney was ousted from the third-ranking House Republican leadership post after her vote in favor of impeachment and other comments she made criticizing Trump.

In May, 35 House Republicans voted in favor of an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the causes of the insurrection by a mob of then-Trump’s supporters as Congress was certifying the result of the 2020 presidential election. But Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell led a successful Republican effort to block the commission legislation, prompting Pelosi to push ahead with a House inquiry.

The bill provides no deadline for the committee to complete its work, which could extend into 2022, an election year in which control of the House and Senate will be decided.

As chairman Thompson will have the power to issue subpoenas, requiring only consultation with the panel’s top Republican.

The committee also will scrutinize the security preparations for the day and the response of the U.S. Capitol Police as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Another focus is to be what the bill calls “influencing factors that fomented such an attack on American representative democracy while engaged in a constitutional process,” a reference to the disruption of certifying Electoral College votes.

Also named to the panel are Adam Schiff, Zoe Lofgren and Pete Aguilar of California, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Elaine Luria of Virginia and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.