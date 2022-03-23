(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she’s backing Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas in a closely watched primary run-off, pitting her against Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives who campaigned for his challenger.

“I support my incumbents. I support every one of them from right to left,” Pelosi said at an event in Austin.

Cuellar, 66, a pro-gun, anti-abortion Democrat seeking a 10th term in the U.S. House, faces a May 24 run-off against 28-year-old progressive Jennifer Cisneros to appear on the November ballot for the seat representing the district that stretches from the Mexican border north 150 miles to San Antonio.

Cuellar’s campaign has been dogged by FBI raids on his home and office that ABC News reported were part of a federal grand jury inquiry into Cuellar’s ties to Azerbaijan. Pelosi said she has no details of the probe.

Texas Democrats Head to Runoff for Hotly Contested House Seat

Cisneros is backed by the political powerhouses among progressive Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Ocasio-Cortez won office by defeating a longtime incumbent Democrat in New York, and progressives have angered some party leaders by targeting other members of the party in primaries.

Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez previously squared off with dueling endorsements in the 2020 primary in Massachusetts. But in one case, Pelosi backed the challenger, then-Representative Joe Kennedy, and Ocasio-Cortez endorsed the incumbent, Senator Ed Markey, a fellow progressive. Markey won the primary and went on to win in the general election. Pelosi backed Representative Richie Neal, who defeated a progressive challenger endorsed by Ocasio-Cortez’s political action committee.

The Texas House contest is a test of whether progressives can expand their reach. But some political analysts in the state said a primary defeat for Cuellar could open the door for a Republicans bid to take the district.

