U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said negotiations with the White House on a new stimulus will press ahead and President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis might change the tenor of the talks by emphasizing the seriousness of the pandemic.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin exchanged proposals on a virus relief package Thursday night and spoke by telephone on Friday, but it was unclear whether that included discussion about the stimulus. The two are due to continue their talks.

The speaker in a Friday letter to colleagues said that she is waiting for the White House to make a better offer in five key areas of “significant disagreement.”

She said differences remain in: funding for unemployment insurance; funding for schools and state and local government; the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, restrictions on use of testing money; and US$44 billion gap on appropriated discretionary funding. The White House is offering US$25 billion for the tax credits and Pelosi said she is seeking US$57 billion.

Democrats have accused Senate Republicans and the White House of not recognizing the extent of damage that the coronavirus pandemic has caused and how big a threat remains.

“This kind of changes the dynamic,” Pelosi said on MSNBC Friday of Trump’s diagnosis. “Here, they see the reality of what we have been saying all along.”

She said she was optimistic that a bipartisan bill can emerge.

The stimulus negotiations have made some halting progress over the past two months, but the two sides remain far apart on how much of a boost to provide and where it should be directed. Democrats in the House on Thursday passed a US$2.2 trillion package -- down from the US$3.4 million plan they passed in May -- as their offer in the latest talks. Mnuchin has proposed a plan of about US$1.6 trillion.

The negotiations are taking place amid signs the U.S. economy is struggling to recover from pandemic-induced shutdowns. Job gains slowed in September and many Americans quit looking for work, suggesting the economic recovery is downshifting. Americans’ incomes fell in August by the most in three months after the government’s supplemental unemployment benefits expired, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

In one sign of the how the economic pressure may be affecting the negotiations, Pelosi said Friday that she would support an extension of aid for airlines either as part of a broader package or as a standalone bill. She previously had resisted any piecemeal approach to the stimulus.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the lawmakers could move quickly to provide the airline aid, and that the assistance would be retroactive under whichever approach is taken. But the House went on recess Friday without acting on a bill to provide the aid. It still could be taken up next week if no lawmaker objects.

American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. have gone ahead with job cuts, trimming a total of 32,000 workers as of Thursday. Both carriers, however, said they would rescind the layoffs if aid was forthcoming with the next few days.

Pelosi’s comments on a possible shift in the talks prompted U.S. stocks to pare loses. After falling as much as 1.2 per cent earlier Friday, the S&P 500 Index’s decline was cut almost in half after she spoke.

Some Democrats and Republicans remained skeptical.

“I don’t think Trump being diagnosed will change a whole lot when it comes to Republicans being willing to address this crisis,” Florida Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz said.

She said she will be hopeful only when Congress is called in to vote on a deal.

Oklahoma GOP Representative Frank Lucas said Pelosi “overplayed her hand and drove Republicans into a corner” by making demands for another massive stimulus.

He said the chances of a deal would be completely hopeless if not for recent announcements of layoffs by airlines and companies in other industries. “Surely they can come up with something,” Lucas said.

Republican Representative Richard Hudson of North Carolina said he was “extremely frustrated with both sides,” but that he hoped Trump’s illness would refocus both parties on fighting the virus instead of the upcoming election.

Time to strike a deal is running short, with the presidential and congressional elections 32 days away and Congress expected to be on recess beforehand for the final leg of the campaign.

The House left for recess Friday midday, with lawmakers on call to return if there is a deal to vote on. Private economists have already cut their growth forecasts for the fourth quarter after the failure to find a compromise on another fiscal package.