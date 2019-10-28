A former deputy national security adviser will not comply with a subpoena to testify on Monday morning to the three House committees leading the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump -- despite being threatened with potential contempt of Congress if he does not. Charles Kupperman, a former aide to then-national security head John Bolton, missed his scheduled testimony Monday.

Here are the latest developments:

Pelosi Plans House Vote on Inquiry (3:42 p.m.)

House Democrats this week are set to take their first vote supporting the impeachment inquiry of Trump, a step toward heading off Republican assertions that the closed-door hearings now underway are illegitimate.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the plan Monday in a letter, saying the resolution “affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees as part of this impeachment inquiry.”

A Democratic aide said the vote has been set for Thursday.

Trump and his GOP allies in Congress have been hammering Democrats over not holding a full House vote to open the impeachment inquiry, and the White House has used that to attempt to block witnesses and production of documents.

Pelosi has repeatedly insisted that such a step wasn’t necessary, and in a letter to her Democratic colleagues said the administration argument “has no merit.”

But, she wrote, “We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives.”

Schiff Warns of Building Obstruction Case (10:25 a.m.)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the failure of witnesses to comply with subpoenas would build “a very powerful case for obstruction,” which could be its own article of impeachment.

Schiff said he has confidence that other witnesses besides Kupperman will still show up despite White House directives to resist congressional subpoenas. Timothy Morrison, a current special assistant to the president, is scheduled for Thursday.

Schiff said that if Kupperman had something to say that was helpful to Trump the White House would let him testify. The “inference” is that his testimony would be “incriminating,” he said.

Witness Will Defy Subpoena Pending Court Ruling (8:20 a.m.)

Charles Kupperman, a key witness in the Trump impeachment inquiry is asking a judge to decide whether he must testify to Congress.

Trump’s former deputy national security adviser, Kupperman has been advised by his attorney not to appear before the House impeachment inquiry until a federal judge weighs in.

“We want to assure your clients, again, that it is not Dr. Kupperman who contests your clients’ claim that the subpoena is ’lawful’,” Kupperman’s attorney Charles Cooper wrote in a letter dated Sunday to House Intelligence Committee senior investigative counsel Daniel Noble.

“It is President Trump, and every President before him for at least the last half century, who have asserted testimonial immunity for their closest confidential advisors,” Cook said.

Kupperman had been expected to appear Monday. He has long been associated with John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser who was forced out last month. Bolton, according to witnesses, strongly opposed Rudy Giuliani’s activities on behalf of Trump in Ukraine.

Kupperman said in a complaint filed Friday that he faces “irreconcilable commands” -- a subpoena from House Democrats requiring him to cooperate and an order from the White House not to testify.

The chairmen of the three committees responded Saturday with a letter to Kupperman’s legal team stating that lawsuit, “lacking legal merit and apparently coordinated with the White House -- is an obvious and desperate tactic by the President to delay and obstruct the lawful constitutional functions of Congress and conceal evidence about his conduct from the impeachment inquiry.”

“The deposition will begin on time and, should your client defy the subpoena, his absence will constitute evidence that may be used against him in a contempt proceeding,” stated the letter from Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, and Oversight and Reform Acting Chair Carolyn Maloney.

But in the response Sunday, Cook wrote: “If your clients’ position on the merits of this issue is correct, it will prevail in court, and Dr. Kupperman, I assure you again, will comply with the Courts judgment.”

