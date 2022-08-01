(Bloomberg) -- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, defying Chinese authorities who have warned of consequences if the trip takes place, according to the Liberty Times, citing people familiar.

The Liberty Times is the island’s pro-ruling party newspaper.

The dispute continued to unfold as President Joe Biden spoke to Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week. Pelosi would be the first sitting speaker since Newt Gingrich to visit the democratically-ruled island that China regards as its sovereign territory.

