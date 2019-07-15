(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday her chamber will vote on a resolution condemning President Donald Trump for his attacks on four female Democratic lawmakers, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Trump’s call for the four lawmakers to “go back” to where they came from was met with outcries of racism by Democrats -- and pushback from several Republicans.

The president, asked by reporters at the White House whether he was concerned that white nationalists are backing his remarks, said, “It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me.”

Pelosi said the House resolution will be offered by a group of Democrats who were born abroad, and she called for Democrats and Republicans alike to support it.

“I reject the president’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation,” Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues.

Three of the four women Trump was apparently referencing were born in the U.S.; none is white. The comments came as U.S. authorities prepared raids to round up undocumented immigrants for deportation.

Trump continued his attack Monday, saying in a speech that “all I’m saying is if they’re not happy here, they can leave.”

“I’m sure that there will be many people that don’t miss them,” the president said.

Republicans largely remained silent on the issue, although a handful criticized their party’s leader. Texas GOP Representative Pete Olson called on the president to “immediately disavow his comments, and Representative Chip Roy, also a Texas Republican, said on Twitter that Trump “was wrong” to make the remark.

One of Trump’s key allies in Congress, GOP Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, offered his own advice to the president. “Mr. President you’re right about their policies, you’re right about where they’ll take the country. Just aim higher,” Graham said on Fox News.

Trump said later, “I disagree with Lindsey.”

Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, said Trump’s statement was “wrong.” “We should defeat their ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry,” Toomey said in a statement. Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine also called on Trump to withdraw his remarks.

