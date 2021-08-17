(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her top lieutenants said they will press ahead with votes next week to advance the Senate’s $3.5 trillion budget blueprint, calling the bluff of a group of moderate Democrats who are demanding the House first pass a separate bipartisan infrastructure package.

During a private call with House Democrats on Tuesday, Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer laid out a schedule for votes on Monday and Tuesday to simultaneously move ahead on the budget resolution and the $550 billion infrastructure bill -- which are central to President Joe Biden’s economic agenda -- as well as a voting rights measure, according to officials on the call.

That sets up a face-off with nine moderates who threatened in a letter to Pelosi last week that they won’t consider voting for the budget framework until the infrastructure package is passed by the House and signed by Biden. Pelosi can afford to lose no more than three Democratic votes and still pass the budget resolution on an expected party-line vote.

But she is siding with dozens of party progressives who are demanding she hold up a final vote on that infrastructure package until the Senate completes the far larger budget bill to ensure it addresses their priorities on social programs and climate change.

Pelosi and other senior Democrats on the call urged the party to stay unified in order to see its broader agenda made into law. She and Hoyer pointed to a letter to House Democrats from Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter DeFazio, who said that House Democrats must stay together to influence the expansive budget package, according to four officials on the call.

“But giving the House a voice requires all members of the House Democratic Caucus to work together and take the first step -- enacting a budget resolution so that we can put forth a House reconciliation bill that elevates House priorities,” DeFazio wrote.

As an added pressure point, Hoyer said Monday night’s vote on the rules governing floor debate would allow the House to adopt the Senate’s budget resolution as well as voting rights legislation. Voting against that rule could block advancement of the voting measure, which has wide support in the caucus.

The White House backed Pelosi’s plan for bringing the budget resolution, the infrastructure bill and the voting rights legislation to the House floor.

“All three are critical elements of the President’s agenda, and we hope that every Democratic member supports this effort to advance these important legislative actions,” Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, said in an emailed statement.

There was no immediate response from the nine moderates, who reiterated their stance on Sunday.

While the House is set to adopt the budget framework and pass the voting bill, a final vote on the infrastructure bill is not on next week’s agenda. Pelosi has said the House won’t pass it until the Senate finishes the budget package. That won’t happen before late September.

