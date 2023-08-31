(Bloomberg) -- Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the fast-advancing artificial intelligence field needs regulatory guardrails that include protection for creative work in entertainment and other industries.

“AI is a double-edged sword,” Pelosi said Thursday during a Bloomberg Television interview Thursday in Venice with Francine Lacqua for the “Leaders With Lacqua” program.

Pelosi, whose San Francisco district is a hotbed of tech innovation, didn’t provide any specifics on what kind of rules she would like the US to impose on AI. She did point to the strikes in the entertainment industry by writers and actors and said “There has to be respect for the creativity that they have.”

“AI could have an impact on that. And we have to recognize that,” she said, as well building in protections through regulations.

Congress is trying to sift through questions about what AI is — and how to protect against potential risks such as bias, threats to democracy and misuse by nefarious actors. These efforts come as the US races China to develop machine learning capabilities and developing their own AI tools that have the potential to transform economies and shape future conflicts.

Some lawmakers also have warned in recent congressional hearing that the costs of complying with government regulations would hinder smaller startups’ ability to compete, reinforcing the early advantages enjoyed by tech giants such as Microsoft and Google.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced plans for a series of forums on AI starting Sept. 13 and set a timeline to draft legislation to regulate the technology within “months, not years.”

Pelosi, the only woman to ever serve as US House speaker, was in Venice to deliver remarks at the Diane von Fürstenberg Awards, a charity event where women leaders are recognized for their work.

