Pelosi Says Barr Has ‘Gone Rogue’ in Office: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- A whistle-blower’s complaint alleges that White House officials tried to “lock down” records of President Donald Trump’s phone call asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the administration of a “cover-up” Friday after the release of the complaint opened new avenues for an impeachment inquiry.

Here are the latest developments:

Pelosi Says Justice Department is Part of ‘Cover-Up’ (8:15 a.m.)

Pelosi said the Justice Department is engaged in covering up Trump’s actions, which said said imperil national security and U.S. elections.

“I think where they are going is a cover-up of the cover-up,” Pelosi said in a Friday morning interview with MSNBC.

Attorney General William Barr has “gone rogue” in his department’s direction to Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire to withhold a whistle-blower’s report from Congress n violation of the law, Pelosi said.

The delivery of the whistle-blower complaint to Congress was delayed based on advice from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel that it did not have to be given to lawmakers.

Turns out, Barr himself was mentioned by Trump in a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that’s one focus of the complaint. Trump suggested Zelenskiy contact Barr in relation to getting information about Biden.

Key Events

The complaint by an intelligence community whistle-blower, released Thursday, alleges that multiple government officials were surprised and alarmed about Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s leader, resulting in efforts at the White House to “lock down” records of the call.

Maguire called the complaint “unprecedented” in testimony to the House Intelligence Committee. Instead of transmitting it to Congress, he said he took it to the White House to find out if its contents were protected from disclosure by executive privilege.

Pelosi accused the White House of a “cover-up,” while House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said the complaint was based on second-hand information and contained no evidence of threats by Trump.

Trump said the whistle-blower was “almost a spy” and said he wants to know the identities of the person’s sources of information.

To contact the reporter on this story: Billy House in Washington at bhouse5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.