Pelosi Says Barr Lied to Congress and Trump Is Obstructing Justice

(Bloomberg) -- Attorney General William Barr "lied to Congress" and President Donald Trump is obstructing justice by refusing to honor subpoenas from House Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

“What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said at a news conference. “That’s a crime.”

When asked how to respond to Barr’s alleged lying, Pelosi said she is deferring to the Judiciary Committee.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said, “Speaker Pelosi’s baseless attack on the Attorney General is reckless, irresponsible, and false.”

After defending his summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and the president in his testimony Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barr on Thursday refused to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for questioning by the Democratic-led panel.

Trump’s "blanket statement that he’s not going to honor any subpoena is obstruction of justice" Pelosi said. "Many of the statements that the administration has made have been about obstruction of justice."

Pelosi has discouraged Democrats from moving forward on impeachment proceedings at least for the time being. "We are in a very, very, very challenging place," she said, because Senate Republicans are "not going to say anything" about possible misconduct in the Trump administration.

"That’s why I say sometimes impeachment is the easy way out for some of these people because they know it will end at the Senate’s edge," she said.

