(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will review legislation that would impose restrictions on Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges but stopped short of promising a vote.“We’ll review it in the House,” Pelosi said Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview when asked about legislation passed by the Senate that could lead to some Chinese companies being barred from U.S. stock exchanges.

“It’s interesting that it had such unanimous support, though, in the Senate,” she said.

Democratic Representative Brad Sherman of California has introduced companion legislation to a measure that overwhelmingly passed the Senate this week that would would require companies to certify they are not under the control of a foreign government in order to get access to U.S. capital markets.

Amid increasingly tense relations between the world’s two largest economies, lawmakers are focusing on ways to put pressure on China from multiple angles, including its treatment of ethnic and religious minorities and its handling of the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

Under the Senate legislation, if a company can’t show that it is not under control of a foreign government, or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board isn’t able to audit the company for three consecutive years to determine that is the case, the company’s securities would be banned from the exchanges.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.