(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump demonstrated his growing agitation at the impeachment investigation, alleging without evidence at a news conference Wednesday that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff helped write a whistle-blower’s complaint. “It’s a scam,” the president said.

The former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, who was named in the whistle-blower complaint and resigned last Friday, is expected to be interviewed Thursday by congressional committees.

Here are the latest developments:

Pelosi Says Impeachment Vote Isn’t Inevitable (8 a.m.)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it wasn’t inevitable that the chamber would hold a vote on impeaching Trump.

“I don’t think so,” Pelosi responded when asked the question during an interview with ABC News aired Thursday.

“We should collect the facts” first, she said.

Democrats conducting an impeachment inquiry of Trump have lined up multiple deposition subjects -- including the recently departed U.S. envoy to Ukraine, who the’ll interview Thursday. Three House committees are looking into the circumstances surrounding Trump urging Ukraine to investigate 2020 political rival Joe Biden.

Lawmakers don’t need to find a quid pro quo in Trump’s interaction with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to impeach Trump, Pelosi said. Trump asked Zelenskiy during a July 25 call “do a favor” for him and work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr on investigating Biden and son, Hunter, according to a White House summary of the call.

"I want the American people to know what the phone call was about," Pelosi said.

Key Events

Former Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko says Biden never asked him to open or close any criminal cases, adding to the list of Ukrainian officials saying they never saw him do anything improper involving his son.

Three House committee chairmen said they’ll subpoena the White House if it doesn’t turn over documents by Friday related to allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine into investigating Biden.

The State Department inspector general shared with lawmakers a packet of material allegedly containing notes from interviews at Giuliani’s office involving debunked conspiracies related to Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

