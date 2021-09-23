Pelosi Says No Shutdown Coming; Funding Bill to Pass in Time

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled that Democrats are open to stripping a stopgap spending bill from a debt-limit suspension in face of Republican opposition to the linkage.

“Whatever it is, we will have a CR that passes both houses by September 30,” Pelosi said at a press briefing Thursday, referring to the so-called continuing resolution bill that will be needed to fund the federal government at the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 31.

Pelosi said that the conversation on the debt limit will continue.

