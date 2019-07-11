Pelosi Says She’s Committed to the ‘Full Faith and Credit’ of the U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she’s committed to raising the debt limit, and said conversations with Republicans on vote timing continue.

“We don’t want there to be any doubt about the full faith and credit of the United States of America,” Pelosi said Thursday. “We’ll just see about our timing.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Anna Edgerton in Washington at aedgerton@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Kevin Whitelaw at kwhitelaw@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.