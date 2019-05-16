(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned the Trump administration against taking military action in Iran without authorization from Congress, as the U.S. weighs how to respond to rising tensions in the Middle East.

"The responsibility in the Constitution is for Congress to declare war," Pelosi said. "So I hope that the president’s advisers recognize that have no authorization to go forward in any way."

Pelosi said that the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force -- or AUMF -- enacted by Congress after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 would not cover actions taken against Iran. She said that, like President Donald Trump, she opposed the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and she was encouraged by reports that the president had "no appetite" for war, a characterization offered by Republican Senator Mitt Romney.

"I like what I hear from the president that he has ’no appetite’ for this," she said. "Even though some of his supporters are rattling sabers."

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was trying to head off a debate about the use of military force altogether by deterring hostile actions from Iran and Iranian-backed combatants in the Middle East. He said he believes that the administration will act in a “thoughtful” way.

"There’s no action that’s being taken," McCarthy said. "What has transpired today is the administration is trying to make sure there is not. It’s sending a very clear message to Iran."

Trump on Thursday suggested he wasn’t looking for a military confrontation even as his advisers warn Iran against any provocation. Tensions have been rising with the Islamic Republic over U.S. allegations that Tehran may be preparing an attack on U.S. military forces in the region or on commercial shipping.

“I hope not,” Trump told reporters on Thursday after he was asked about going to war with Iran while greeting Swiss President Ueli Maurer for a meeting a the White House.

