Pelosi Says Trump Willing to Work With Her on Infrastructure

(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said President Donald Trump “assured” her that they could work together on two bipartisan priorities: increasing infrastructure spending and reining in drug prices.

Pelosi said Friday at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., that there’s broad public support for the two policy areas, which could lead to unusual bipartisan cooperation on major legislation.

“Lowering the cost of prescription drugs and building the infrastructure of America are two areas where I’ve had some conversations with the president,” Pelosi said. “We’ve had some interactions between the administration and the legislative branch and our outside groups who are interested in this to have some results.”

Both Pelosi and Trump are under pressure to notch policy wins to appeal to voters in the 2020 elections. Democrats however, are wary of cooperating with a historically unpopular president, and Trump routinely attacks Democrats and their leaders.

To contact the reporters on this story: Anna Edgerton in Washington at aedgerton@bloomberg.net;Carlyann Edwards in Washington at cedwards136@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Sobczyk at jsobczyk@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, Laurie Asséo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.