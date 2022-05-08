(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said U.S. lawmakers are aware of the urgency of approving a proposed $33 billion aid package for Ukraine, though she stopped short of predicting when Congress might pass it.

“I think we will be able to do it as quickly as possible,” Pelosi said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “We are very current on the needs and the urgency and, again, we will have bipartisanship as we go forward with it.”

Asked if Congress would pass the package this month, she said, “I think we have to.”

President Joe Biden last month requested $33 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and other countries affected by Russia’s invasion. While there’s bipartisan support for helping Ukraine, the plan has been caught up in legislative maneuvering as Democrats weigh attaching $10 billion in funding for Covid-19 vaccines and treatment while Republicans say that would prompt them to force a vote on the pandemic-related border restriction policy known as Title 42.

Separately, Pelosi’s call for the U.S. government to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism for actions related to its invasion of Ukraine drew a rebuff from U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“Well, I think Russia has put itself on that list of state sponsors of terror,” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “It’s not necessary for us to put them on.”

In an MSNBC interview broadcast Friday, Pelosi renewed her backing for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s request to officially designate Russia.

“If Russia is not listed as a state sponsor of terrorism, tear up the list,” she said.

