(Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to resume talks on a multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package for the U.S. economy.

“We were encouraged by your comments shortly after the election that you believe the Congress needs to act on another Covid-19 relief package and that ‘it’s a possibility we will do more for state and local governments,’” they wrote in a letter to the Republican leader. “We agree with you.”

Pelosi and Schumer asked that McConnell join them at the negotiating table this week “so that we can work towards a bipartisan, bicameral Covid-19 relief agreement to crush the virus and save American lives.”

The letter comes as the White House and President Donald Trump have pulled back from their involvement in the stalled stimulus negotiations after offering to back a $1.9 trillion package before the Nov. 3 election.

Democrats have been demanding a $2.4 trillion package, and McConnell has called for “targeted” relief in the $500 billion range.

