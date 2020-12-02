(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer Wednesday threw their support behind using a $908 billion bipartisan stimulus proposal as the foundation for a new round of negotiations with Republicans and the White House.

Their support for the plan drawn up by a group of House and Senate lawmakers marks the first public retreat from their backing of a much larger $2.4 trillion pandemic relief package and could break six months of stalemate in time to get a bill passed before the end of the year.

“While we made a new offer to Leader McConnell and Leader McCarthy on Monday, in the spirit of compromise we believe the bipartisan framework introduced by Senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations,” Schumer and Pelosi said in a statement, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

