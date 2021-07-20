(Bloomberg) -- A senior spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a White House official have tested positive for Covid-19. Both had been fully vaccinated and have been in self-isolation.

The Pelosi staff member had no contact with the speaker since being exposed, Drew Hammill, a Pelosi spokesperson, said in a statement. A White House official said that contract tracing had determined that the infected staff there had no close contact with senior people.

The Pelosi staffer tested positive after meeting last week with Democratic members of the Texas legislature who later learned they had the virus. Axios, which first reported the positive tests, said the White House official had been at a reception that the Pelosi staff member also attended.

Six of the Texas Democrats who fled Austin last week to stop a vote on legislation setting up more stringent voting requirements have tested positive for the virus.

They met with several lawmakers and Vice President Kamala Harris, who the White House said Monday tested negative for the virus since the meeting.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.