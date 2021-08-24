(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and moderate Democrats struck a deal on moving forward with President Joe Biden’s $4.1 trillion economic plan, according to a lawmaker involved in the negotiations.

The agreement ends a standoff that threatened to sink the party’s domestic agenda. It would allow adoption of the Senate’s $3.5 trillion tax and spending blueprint Tuesday afternoon and set up a final vote on a separate $550 billion infrastructure bill by Sept. 27.

It came after a pressure campaign by Democratic leaders that included calls to House members by the president and his senior staff.

Ahead of an expected House vote Tuesday afternoon, the Rules Committee reconvened to put the deadline for the infrastructure vote into writing, which was enough to appease the group of 10 centrists who threatened to hold up the budget framework if the House didn’t pass the infrastructure bill this week.

“These negotiations are never easy,” Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, said. “It is my hope that my colleagues who recognize the very simple choice to advance the presidents agenda or obstruct it.”

In addition to Pelosi’s pressure campaign, Biden and his top aides made calls to the group of moderates and other House Democrats to again emphasize White House support for Pelosi’s strategy and the importance of the budget resolution, the infrastructure bill and the voting rights legislation to the president’s goals, according to officials.

The moderate lawmakers, led by New Jersey Representative Josh Gottheimer, had said they wanted to vote on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill before starting the budget process aimed at reshaping social and environmental programs with only Democratic votes. Progressive Democrats had demanded the opposite -- they wanted to hold off on a final infrastructure vote until the budget package, which includes key health care and tax priorities, is completed.

“We’re going to have to leap together,” Pennsylvania Democratic Representative Brendan Boyle, a Pelosi ally, said on Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power” program. “The most progressive members of my caucus, the most moderate members of caucus need to come together and recognize it’s either going to be doing both bills or we’re really in the end not going to be able to pass either one of them.”

The anticipated vote Tuesday would adopt the $3.5 trillion budget resolution as part of a rule governing debate on the infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation.

The dissent among Democrats demonstrates the difficult negotiations Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will face as they try to steer a multi-trillion-dollar legislative package through Congress in the coming weeks. The budget resolution sets a Sept. 15 deadline for the congressional committees responsible for drafting the tax and spending legislation, a tight timeframe with lawmakers scheduled to be away from Washington until the middle of the month.

Some moderate Democrats in both chambers have balked at the $3.5 trillion price tag of the spending package, and others have expressed concerns about some of the tax hikes for corporations and high-income individuals that are part of the plan.

Congress also faces a collision of crucial deadlines in September. Lawmakers will have to pass a stopgap funding bill to avoid an Oct. 1 government shutdown, and they’ll have to raise the nation’s debt ceiling around the same time as well to avoid a default on federal payment obligations.

