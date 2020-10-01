59m ago
Pelosi tells lawmakers she's skeptical of Mnuchin stimulus deal
Bloomberg News,
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her closest deputies by phone Thursday morning that she is skeptical of reaching an agreement with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on another virus-related stimulus package, according to two people familiar with the call.
The speaker listed the ways that Republicans don’t share the same values for economic aid as Democrats and said the GOP isn’t willing to commit sufficient federal funds to the proposal, the people said.