(Bloomberg) -- Congress is debating how to respond to a humanitarian crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi resists putting the Senate version of a $4.6 billion funding bill on the House floor just days before lawmakers leave town for a July recess.

The House passed its version of the emergency funding bill Tuesday night after Pelosi yielded to her progressive members who requested changes to seek to improve conditions at migrant detention centers.

Pelosi called President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss the differences between the House and Senate versions, which must be reconciled before Trump can sign the bill into law. Some Republican senators were urging Pelosi to simply put the Senate bill on the House floor for a vote.

“They pass their bill and we respect that, and we passed our bill and we hope they respect that,” Pelosi told reporters after speaking with Trump. “There are some improvements to their bill that I think we can reconcile.”

House Approves Border Funds as Pelosi Overcomes Liberal Revolt

Heartbreaking reports and images of migrants, including children, detained in inhumane conditions and dying en route to the border have underscored the urgent need for short-term relief and long-term changes to U.S. immigration law.

Trump, whose administration was widely criticized last year for a policy of separating migrant parents from their children in detention, earlier Wednesday accused Democrats of holding out on a solution to score political points.

“We cannot tolerate the endangerment, abuse or smuggling of children,” Trump said Wednesday at an evangelical conference sponsored by the Faith and Freedom Coalition. “And the only way to really stop it is to change the law, and the Democrats can do that immediately.”

American Values

The immediate challenge will be for the House and Senate to agree on a version of the funding bill before they leave town, possibly on Thursday. Health and Human Services officials warn they are running out of money to care for migrants arriving at the southern border.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the border bills can be reconciled this week.

“We should have a quick conference and get this resolved," said Schumer, a New York Democrat.

“House Democrats have been consistently uncooperative and uninterested in anything except political posturing,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “They have talked endlessly about the suffering at the border but have resisted every effort to actually make a law and get help on the way.”

The Democratic bill passed in the House Tuesday also blocks Trump from cutting off aid to Central America and doesn’t include Defense Department funds that are in the Senate version.

(Updates with Schumer comment in ninth paragraph)

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Wasson in Washington at ewasson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kevin Whitelaw at kwhitelaw@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo, Anna Edgerton

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.