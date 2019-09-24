House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported Tuesday, as she faces growing demands for action from Democratic lawmakers.

Pelosi previously resisted calls for impeachment, but she is under new pressure following reports about Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president and the White House’s refusal to let Congress see a related whistle-blower report. Many of her most moderate members joined their more progressive colleagues in calling for impeachment this week.

Pelosi will make a public announcement at 5:00 p.m., following a meeting with House Democrats.

Speaking at The Atlantic Festival in Washington D.C., Pelosi said it’s not necessary for there to be an explicit “quid pro quo” from Donald Trump with Ukraine for his conversation with that country’s president to be an impeachable offense.

Trump withheld aid for Ukraine days before telling President Volodymyr Zelenskiy he should investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family. Trump has described part of the conversation publicly this week but said he did nothing wrong.

Biden’s campaign said he would back House efforts to impeach Trump if the White House refuses to comply with congressional demands for information.

Pelosi said it is “self-evident” that the sequence of events surrounding Trump’s Ukraine call is “not right.”

While Pelosi was speaking, Trump announced on Twitter that he’d release the “complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript” of a telephone call with the president of Ukraine. He didn’t say whether he’d release the whistle-blower’s complaint.

Pelosi said it doesn’t matter whether Trump made any direct threat in the phone call.

“There is no requirement there be a quid pro quo in the conversation,” for it to be an impeachable offense, Pelosi said. “We don’t ask foreign governments to help in our elections.”