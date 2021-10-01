Oct 1, 2021
Pelosi Tries Again, Long-Life Inflation, U.K. Sentiment: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to try again Friday for a vote on bipartisan infrastructure legislation that’s been held up by a battle between moderate and progressive Democrats over President Joe Biden’s economic agenda
- After Mexico and Colombia boosted interest rates Thursday, further increases are likely this year as all the major economies in Latin America struggle to contain surging prices
- Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-crisis spike will last
- Meanwhile, manufacturers in Europe are increasingly strained by global supply-chain problems that are pushing up prices
- BlackRock Inc. Vice Chairman and former Swiss central bank chief Philipp Hildebrand has a message for investors that are fretting about higher inflation and its staying power: get used to it
- U.K. directors are the least optimistic about the economy since the height of the winter lockdown after confidence “fell off a cliff” in September, a business lobby warned.
- Confidence among big Japanese businesses unexpectedly improved for a fifth straight quarter, defying a record wave of the coronavirus and suggesting a potentially faster recovery
- Which PMI should investors watch in China? Bloomberg Economics says the pre-pandemic pattern -- the official PMI being a better way of projecting industrial production -- still largely holds these days
