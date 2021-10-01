(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to try again Friday for a vote on bipartisan infrastructure legislation that’s been held up by a battle between moderate and progressive Democrats over President Joe Biden’s economic agenda

After Mexico and Colombia boosted interest rates Thursday, further increases are likely this year as all the major economies in Latin America struggle to contain surging prices

Inflation in the euro area accelerated more than expected to the highest level in 13 years, adding fuel to a debate over how long the post-crisis spike will last Meanwhile, manufacturers in Europe are increasingly strained by global supply-chain problems that are pushing up prices

BlackRock Inc. Vice Chairman and former Swiss central bank chief Philipp Hildebrand has a message for investors that are fretting about higher inflation and its staying power: get used to it

U.K. directors are the least optimistic about the economy since the height of the winter lockdown after confidence “fell off a cliff” in September, a business lobby warned.

Confidence among big Japanese businesses unexpectedly improved for a fifth straight quarter, defying a record wave of the coronavirus and suggesting a potentially faster recovery

Which PMI should investors watch in China? Bloomberg Economics says the pre-pandemic pattern -- the official PMI being a better way of projecting industrial production -- still largely holds these days

