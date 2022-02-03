(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday warned U.S. Olympic athletes to avoid acts of protest while in China for the winter games to avoid retaliation by the “ruthless” government in Beijing.

“I would say to our athletes -- you are there to compete. Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless,” Pelosi in testimony before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China. “Be safe.”

The commission’s hearing on the eve of opening ceremonies for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing was organized as a platform for Pelosi and several activists to highlight China’s human rights record, including reports of forced labor and acts of genocide against the Uyghur ethnic community in the Xinjiang region as well as suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong and religious repression of Tibet’s Buddhists.

Pelosi said her support of President Joe Biden’s decision to refuse to send any official delegation to the games, which has been matched by some other countries, showed, “We cannot and will not be silent on human rights in China.”

She also said that the International Olympic Committee, “aided by corporate sponsors,” have turned “a blind eye” to China’s human rights record.

Western TV networks broadcasting the games including NBC and the BBC, have come under pressure to address China’s human rights record during live broadcasts of the opening ceremony, and some athletes may not participate as a form of protest.

Pelosi said she respects the inclination of athletes who may want to engage in direct protests. “But I also worry about what the Chinese government might do,” she said. “So, again, participate, let us celebrate from abroad.”

Beijing has steadfastly denied accusations of genocide in Xinjiang and state-run media have called the allegations an attempt by the U.S. to counter China’s rising power.

