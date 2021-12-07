(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. will add a boxing program to its fitness offerings, marking the latest expansion beyond its signature bike service.

The new training program can be delivered via the Peloton app, bike or treadmill touch screens, the company said on Twitter.

Peloton is struggling with a sales slowdown as the pandemic eases -- and many of its existing customers have been doing fewer workouts. Its stock suffered its worst plunge ever last month after the company cut its annual revenue forecast by as much as $1 billion and lowered its projections for subscribers and profit margins.

In addition to a push into treadmills, the company unveiled a $495 TV set-top box last month that guides users through exercises. It’s also expected to introduce a rowing machine.

