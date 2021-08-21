(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc, famed for its exercise bikes and workout classes, may be preparing to introduce a long-rumored rowing machine, 9to5Google.com reported.

The website made the conclusion after an analysis of the company’s latest Android app, saying it found evidence of work on “scenic rides” similar to the cycling environments available to current Peloton users.

The company was also reported to have posted a now-deleted job advertisement in July for a senior product safety engineer whose responsibilities would have included the new device.

See here for for the source of this information.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.