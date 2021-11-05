(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer John Foley’s stint as a billionaire has ended, at least for now.

Foley’s net worth fell to about $850 million Friday as shares of the fitness-equipment maker tumbled as much as 34% Friday, after the company cut its annual revenue forecast by as much as $1 billion.

Peloton, once a darling of the pandemic economy, benefited from last year’s lockdowns as people abandoned gyms and bought home-fitness machines. Its stock had soared almost six-fold from its 2019 IPO to reach a market valuation of $49 billion in early January, making Foley a billionaire along the way.

A quickening return to normalcy, increased competition and strained supply chains are conspiring to curb demand for the company’s stationary bikes and other high-end workout products.

Foley has pledged 3.5 million shares as collateral for personal loans, equal to 39% of his directly held stake, according to a filing.

More than two-thirds of Foley’s wealth consists of options that give him the right to purchase more Peloton stock over time. He began converting options and selling the resulting shares in monthly intervals last fall. Altogether he has sold almost $120 million in Peloton stock, according to Bloomberg calculations. Many of his options are still in the money, even after Friday’s plunge.

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management is among Peloton’s biggest investors, with a 3.2% stake, according to a filing. Other investors include Dan Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners and Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management.

