(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. on Thursday said it learned about the death of a child following an accident with its high-end Tread+ treadmill.

Chief Executive Officer John Foley made the disclosure in a message to some customers. “I’m reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death,” he wrote. “While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved.”

Peloton shares fell more than 3% in New York trading on Thursday.

Foley said that Peloton builds all of its products with safety in mind, but told users of the Tread+ that they should keep children and pets away from the equipment at all times and store the Tread+ safety key away from children when it is not in use. “We are currently assessing ways to reinforce our warnings about these critical safety precautions to hopefully prevent future accidents,” he added.

Use of Peloton’s bikes and treadmills has skyrocketed over the past year as people tried to stay active at home while gyms closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In his email to Tread+ users, Foley said the need to take safety precautions “is especially true during what I hope is the final stretch of the pandemic where everyone is still at home.”

“There are no words to express the shock and sadness everyone at Peloton feels as a result of this terrible tragedy,” a Peloton spokeswoman added in a statement. “Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we won’t be sharing any additional information.”

