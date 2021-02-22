(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge denied a request by Icon Health & Fitness, the closely held maker of NordicTrack exercise bikes, to block U.S. sales of Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Bike+ with its Auto Follow feature for the duration of a patent-infringement lawsuit over the technology.

“Icon has failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits or irreparable harm,” U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews wrote in ab opinion issued Monday in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.