(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. put out an ad Sunday in a measure of damage control, responding to a scene in the new show “And Just Like That...” where a character dies using its product.

The commercial features Chris Noth -- the actor behind the Mr. Big character, who died in the show -- saying he feels great and asking if he should “take another ride.”

“Life’s too short not to,” he says. A narration, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, notes that regular cycling improves circulation and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. “He’s alive,” Reynolds concludes.

The home-fitness company said last week that it didn’t realize its product would be used as prop that led to the death of Mr. Big in the series, a follow-up to “Sex and the City.”

One analyst fretted that Peloton had lost control over its storytelling. Peloton was a huge hit during the pandemic, but has suffered during the return to normalcy, with sales falling and customers using its signature stationary bikes less frequently.

Peloton Shares fell 5.4% on Friday, the day after “And Just Like That...” premiered.

