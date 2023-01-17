(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. hired Twitter Inc. veteran Leslie Berland as its chief marketing officer, seeking to bolster the fitness company’s brand as part of a broader turnaround effort.

Berland will oversee membership and global communications, in addition to brand and product marketing, Peloton said in a statement Tuesday. The executive had led marketing and communications at Twitter for about seven years before leaving last November after a takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.

“As we continue our pivot to growth, showcasing the magic that drives people to Peloton and keeps them so passionate and engaged is essential,” Barry McCarthy, Peloton’s chief executive officer, said in the statement. Berland will report to McCarthy, the New York-based company said.

Berland’s appointment helps shore up Peloton’s executive team after a sweeping management shake-up last year. Peloton lost its previous marketing head, chief people officer and its co-founders, including former CEO John Foley. Once a Wall Street darling, the company’s stock crashed in 2021 and 2022, erasing more than 90% of its value. Still, the stock has staged a rebound in 2023, gaining 46% so far this year.

Peloton’s exercise bikes were a prized commodity in the early days of pandemic lockdowns. But the company lost its allure as consumers began returning to offices and gyms. It’s banking on new products, such as a rowing machine, to help restore its cachet. The company also has promised an overhaul for its digital service this year.

Berland is coming off a tumultuous stretch a Twitter, which saw many of its executives depart under Musk. She gave the Tesla Inc. magnate his first tour of the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco in late October, but was gone by the following week.

