(Bloomberg) -- Home-exercise startup Peloton Interactive Inc.’s pitch for its initial public offering includes the good news that its average net monthly connected fitness churn has shrunk over the past three years from 0.70%, to 0.65%.

That may indeed be good, but potential investors could be left scratching their heads as to what exactly that metric -- let’s call it ANMCFC -- means. That’s not the only unique measurement of performance and growth included in Peloton’s filing and the company isn’t the only IPO-bound company that’s attempted to frame its business with new metrics.

Peloton cites ANMFC 28 times in its prospectus filed Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before defining it on page 66 as “Connected Fitness Subscriber cancellations, net of reactivations, in the quarter, divided by the average number of beginning Connected Fitness subscribers in each month, divided by three months.”

Peloton similarly cites a metric it calls “connected fitness subscriber lifetime value,” which it defines in the filing as "our monthly Connected Fitness Subscription fee of $39.00; multiplied by Connected Fitness Subscribers added in a period; multiplied by months of Subscription Lifetime implied by our Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn in the period (calculated by dividing one by our Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn); multiplied by (Subscription Contribution plus content costs for past use) divided by subscription revenue."

The invention of company-specific measurements isn’t unique to the cycling company. Technically, these types of metrics are what’s known as non-generally accepted accounting principals, and a lot of companies use them. The idea being that they can provide a more accurate gauge of performance beyond straightforward profits and losses.

Peloton also has good reasons for trying to best gauge how long its customers stick around. Subscription-based companies have a strong incentive to pay close attention to their so-called churn-rate.

But creative, non-GAAP metrics have become particularly popular with tech unicorns in recent years, straining investors’ willingness to take them seriously.

WeWork, now called the We Co., has cited a variety of unusual metrics, including "community adjusted Ebitda," a measure of earnings that excludes some additional costs. The measurement, which notably did not make an appearance in the company’s S-1 this month, and others like it are offered partly to support WeWork’s contention that its more of a tech company -- and should have the valuation that comes with that -- than merely a landlord that leases and buys offices and then sublets the space, typically to short-term tenants.

Before WeWork, plenty of other tech companies have tried to crunch numbers in new and unique ways while going public. Uber Technologies Inc., for example, lists its “core platform contribution margin,” a metric under which it turns a profit, instead of billions in quarterly losses. And Groupon Inc. at one point showed it was in the black with its "adjusted consolidated segment operating income," while it lost millions under traditional metrics.

Peloton makes its case using less rarefied numbers, too. Its core assertion is that its service is sticky, with 92% of the WiFi-connected fitness products it has sold still having active subscriptions as of June 30, though many of those subscriptions were generated in recent months.

Founded in 2012, Peloton describes itself as the “largest interactive fitness platform in the world” with more than 1.4 million members, according to its filing. The company sells exercise bikes and treadmills that have television screens connected to the internet for showing its own workout programs. Its basic “connected fitness” subscription -- the basis of its ANMFC metric -- costs $39 a month and the bikes start at about $2,000.

The New York-based company listed its offering size as $500 million, an amount that is typically a placeholder that will change.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. Peloton plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol PTON.

