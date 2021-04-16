(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is in talks with U.S. regulators about the release of a warning about possible dangers for users of the company’s Tread+ exercise machine, the Washington Post reported, citing unidentified officials.

Peloton and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are discussing the wording and timing of an agency warning to inform people of possible dangers of the $4,300 treadmills, according to the report. The regulator opened an investigation after a child’s death was linked to the device and other reports of equipment-related injuries, the newspaper cited officials familiar with the incident as saying.

A company spokeswoman told the Washington Post that it didn’t believe a recall was necessary and that the treadmills are safe for use when the warnings and safety instructions are followed.

Peloton has issued repeated safety warnings to its customers since it learned of the incidents last month, the Washington Post cited spokeswoman Jessica Kleiman as saying. The company is seeking to work with the regulator to urge customers to follow warnings and safety instructions, Kleiman said in a statement, according to the report.

Peloton’s treadmill was introduced in 2018, joining the company’s line of popular stationary bicycles. Use of the company’s exercise equipment has skyrocketed over the past year as people tried to stay active at home while gyms closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

