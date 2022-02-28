(Bloomberg) -- IFit Health & Fitness Inc., which last week announced a restructuring and layoffs, saw its valuation fall by about 60% after raising new capital that valued the Peloton Interactive Inc. rival at below $3 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

IFit raised $355 million of debt and equity and counted existing investor L Catterton as an anchor, the Logan, Utah-based company said in a statement to Bloomberg News, without providing further specifics. The new valuation is roughly 60% below the more-than $7 billion mark the company obtained in October 2020.

The capital raise enables iFit to preserve the majority of jobs at the company, said one of the people, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The company last week announced a restructuring, in part due to escalating supply chain costs, the person said.

An iFit representative declined to comment on the restructuring and its latest valuation.

“Today’s important updates strongly focus the business for continued growth in what has made us successful in the first place: technology, innovation, and the member experience,” iFit Co-Founder and Chairman Scott Watterson said in an emailed statement, adding that he personally invested in the capital raise.

IFit, whose brands include NordicTrack, ProForm and Sweat, said it will invest in “efficiency measures to increase profitability for reinvestment” and focus on growing its brands, product offerings and content library.

