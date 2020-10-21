Peloton slides after Goldman downgrade on 458% share price rally

Peloton Interactive Inc. slid in extended trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs issued a rare downgrade of the stock to a hold-equivalent rating, citing a more than fivefold share-price rally over the past year.

The 458 per cent gain in Peloton shares since it was added to a Goldman buy list in 2019 suggests that “much of the near term opportunity is priced in,” analyst Heath Terry wrote in a research report cutting the rating to neutral from buy. Peloton fell as much as 3.9 per cent in postmarket trading.

Shares of the New York-based company surged this year as COVID-19 lockdowns led to major growth in the home fitness market, as consumers look for ways to stay fit with many gyms across the U.S. remaining closed. Of the 27 analysts tracked by Bloomberg who cover the stock, now only three have a hold rating with one sell.

Terry also warned that Peloton’s forecast for the quarter ended in December could disappoint when the company reports results on Nov. 5 due to shipping delays caused by congestion at the Port of Los Angeles.