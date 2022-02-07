(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. soared in premarket trading after reports that it’s exploring takeover options.

The New York-based company is working with an adviser after a plunge in the shares made it a takeover target, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. The takeover interest is exploratory and may not lead to a transaction, they said.

The stock rose 27% in early premarket trading in New York.

Peloton’s stock has fallen more than 80% from the high a year ago as the gradual easing of pandemic restrictions fueled concern that growth would slow. It’s currently valued at just over $8 billion, based on Friday’s official market close of $24.60 a share -- below its September 2019 initial public offering price of $29 a share.

The stock could see more gains at the New York open due to high short interest. A 12% short position on its free float could mean short sellers would scramble to cover their positions, fueling shares further higher.

Activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC last month issued a letter demanding the company fire co-founder and Chief Executive Officer John Foley and pursue a sale. Blackwells said in the letter that potential buyers could include Apple Inc., Walt Disney Co., and Nike.

Amazon.com Inc. has been speaking to advisers about a potential deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Nike Inc. is also considering a separate bid for Peloton, the Financial Times said. Neither Nike nor Amazon have held direct talks with Peloton, the FT reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.