Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    1h ago

    Peloton surges on workout partnership with Beyonce

    Divya Balji, Bloomberg News

    Christine Poole discusses Peloton

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Peloton Interactive Inc. rose on Tuesday after the fitness technology company announced a multi-year partnership with Beyonce Knowles to produce a series of workouts for its members.

    Its shares rose as much as 8.6 per cent, the most since Sept. 25, after it said it’s collaborating with Knowles, the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members, according to a statement.

    The partnership will commemorate homecoming season at historically Black colleges and universities. Both Peloton and Knowles are also giving away two-year digital memberships to students at 10 of the institutions.

    Peloton rose after getting pummeled Monday on news of progress toward a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. Peloton’s shares have benefited this year as Covid-19 lockdown measures globally sent demand surging for its fitness equipment as consumers stayed at home. The company is now up about 245 per cent in 2020 after previously climbing more than fourfold.

    Embedded Image