(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. enlisted Twitter’s former head of human resources to serve as its chief people officer, marking its second recent high-profile hire from Elon Musk’s social networking company.

Dalana Brand will take the role at Peloton on March 13, the company said in a statement Wednesday. She will run the global people team and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy.

In January, Peloton tapped Twitter veteran Leslie Berland as its chief marketing officer, bolstering its executive lineup as part of a turnaround effort. The New York-based company has taken advantage of upheaval at Twitter, which slashed its workforce and executive ranks after Musk took control in October.

Brand had served as chief people and diversity officer at Twitter, which she joined in 2018. She was among the first to go in the Musk era, tweeting on Nov. 1 that she had resigned.

