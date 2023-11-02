(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. rose the most in almost five months after predicting a return to growth in the second half of the fiscal year, helped by new partnerships and the reintroduction of a pricey treadmill.

After initially sliding in early trading, the shares gained as much as 19% to $5.74 on Thursday following Peloton’s fiscal first-quarter results. That was the biggest intraday increase since June 9. The stock was down 39% this year through Wednesday’s close.

Though Peloton’s sales forecast for the current quarter was well below estimates, Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy took an upbeat tone in a letter to shareholders. A bike subscription service and deals with Lululemon Athletica Inc. and sports organizations will help bolster revenue, he said. The company also is bringing back a high-end treadmill that was off the market for more than two years following a recall.

That should help sales increase again during the second half of the fiscal year, which runs through June.

“We were able to focus our attention on the performance of the business, putting the negative surprises and distractions of past quarters in the rearview mirror,” McCarthy wrote in the letter. Chief Financial Officer Liz Coddington said the New York-based company remains “optimistic about our ability to accelerate subscriber growth in Q2 and the remainder of fiscal year 2024.”

Still, the slump isn’t over. Sales will be $715 million to $750 million in the fiscal second quarter, the fitness company said. The midpoint of that range represents a decline of 8% and is far short of the $769.8 million analysts had predicted on average.

Peloton has struggled to convert users of its free app into paying customers, hindering a turnaround under McCarthy. The executive was brought on early last year to revamp a company that had thrived during pandemic lockdowns but saw sales plunge after people returned to offices and gyms.

Peloton, best known for its stationary bike and online workout classes, expects paid subscriptions tied to its fitness equipment to remain flat at about 3 million in the current period. But subscriptions to its app, which don’t require Peloton hardware, will decline more than 20%.

With the rebound in the second half, the fitness company sees full-year revenue coming in nearly flat, at $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion. It expects app subscriptions to fall about 6% during the fiscal year, while subscriptions to content on its bikes and treadmills will be little changed.

Peloton will have an adjusted loss — before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — of $70 million to $90 million this quarter. That’s deeper than the $46.8 million predicted by analysts, but still an improvement from a $122.4 million loss a year earlier.

McCarthy has slashed costs by laying off workers, closing retail locations and offloading businesses. The company has even adopted a program that lets customers assemble their Peloton bikes themselves at home.

The CEO sees new agreements with the National Basketball Association and colleges like the University of Michigan as growth drivers. Revenue from the company’s rental program, which lets users pay monthly for a bike, will be up about 90% in fiscal 2024, he said.

“Rentals accounted for more than 33% of bike orders last quarter, which is to say it seems like we’re onto a big growth opportunity,” McCarthy said in the letter.

He also also anticipates 20% revenue growth in international markets this year. And the company is preparing to reintroduce its most expensive piece of hardware, the Tread+. The recalled product, which was tied to injuries and the death of a child, will be brought back at $5,995. That’s up from an earlier price of $4,295.

But a key focus will be coaxing users of the free Peloton app into paying up. The company offers paid tiers at $12.99 and $24 per month and needs to figure out how to get more customers to subscribe.

McCarthy said that turning its app into an engine for growth will be a “long-term work in process.”

