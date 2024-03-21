(Bloomberg) -- Nelson Peltz received the backing of an influential shareholder advisory firm and a group of business leaders in his bid to join the board of entertainment company Walt Disney Co.

Institutional Shareholder Services, the proxy adviser, said in a report Thursday that Disney’s investors should vote to elect Peltz, the head of activist firm Trian Fund Management, as a director at a shareholder meeting on April 3.

The move sets the scene for a tense showdown next month, after another leading proxy firm, Glass Lewis & Co., said this week that Disney investors should support the company-backed slate of board nominees.

Trian is pushing for changes to management and strategy at Disney in an effort to improve what it sees as years of poor performance. As well as Peltz, Trian is seeking a seat for Jay Rasulo, a former finance chief at Disney.

Blackwells Capital, another activist, has separately nominated three candidates. ISS stopped short of supporting Rasulo and the Blackwells slate.

“Among the dissidents’ five nominees, Peltz, with his considerable experience on other boards and fiduciary duties owed to a large shareholding group, appears best positioned to bring a shareholder perspective to the board,” ISS wrote.

ISS also said investors should withhold voting for Disney nominee Maria Elena Lagomasino, who chairs the company’s compensation committee.

Disney said in a statement it disagrees with ISS’s assessment and that Peltz does not bring “additive skills” or have a good enough plan to deliver superior shareholder value. “In contrast to Glass Lewis, ISS fails to acknowledge the breadth of perspective and expertise Ms. Lagomasino adds to the board,” Disney said.

Second Boost

ISS’s report is the second boost of the day for Peltz. Earlier on Thursday, current and former directors of firms including Mondelez International Inc., Procter & Gamble Co. and Janus Henderson Group Plc co-signed a letter to Disney’s board in which they touted Peltz’s achievements as an agent for positive change.

“Some of us, like you, were skeptical about Nelson and were initially opposed to the notion of having him on our boards,” they wrote in the letter seen by Bloomberg News. “However, after having worked with Nelson, we know that our concerns were misplaced.”

As well as Glass Lewis, Disney and its Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger have received the support of investor ValueAct Capital Management, and the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon and filmmaker George Lucas. On Thursday, Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple Inc.’s Steve Jobs and a large Disney shareholder, also backed Iger, calling him a “once-in-a-generation leader with an ambitious vision for the future.”

‘Strategic Missteps’

One of Peltz’s main gripes with Disney has been the company’s handling of succession. Iger returned to lead Disney in 2022, replacing Bob Chapek, the man that had been appointed as his successor.

ISS highlighted the issue in its report, saying Disney’s board failed to conduct “more rigorous due diligence” when it picked Chapek to replace Iger as CEO in 2020, and that it didn’t correct “strategic missteps” by Chapek that ultimately led to his termination.

The advisory firm said that, while Disney has shown signs of improved financial performance under Iger, it’s not sure this is enough.

“Iger’s return may have been sufficient to plug the holes, and management has since taken several actions to plot a better course,” ISS wrote. “What remains missing is tangible progress towards succession to give investors sufficient confidence that the company will not run aground after Iger departs, and in doing so, avoid future mutinies.”

(Adds Powell Jobs endorsement in 11th paragraph.)

