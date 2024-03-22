(Bloomberg) -- Nelson Peltz has questioned Walt Disney Co.’s decision to pursue female- and Black-led casting on certain Marvel movies, as he enters the final stretch of his fight for a board seat at the entertainment giant.

In an interview with the Financial Times, published Friday, the billionaire investor said moviegoers want to be entertained and not to “get a message.” He took aim at female-led film The Marvels, as well as Black Panther, whose main cast was Black.

“Why do I have to have a Marvel that’s all women? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that?,” Peltz said. “Why can’t I have Marvels that are both? Why do I need an all-Black cast?”

A representative for Peltz declined to comment.

The first Black Panther film, released in 2018, grossed almost $1.4 billion worldwide, while the second installment in 2022 generated just shy of $860 million, according to film-industry website Box Office Mojo. The Marvels grossed about $206 million in 2023.

Peltz also said that he isn’t looking to fire Bob Iger, the chief executive officer of Disney who returned in 2022 to replace his successor Bob Chapek.

Iger himself said at a conference in November that Disney’s movies should be about entertaining audiences, not messaging.

The proxy fight at the media group is nearing its end, with a shareholder vote scheduled for April 3. Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. have provided split comments, with the former recommending a vote for Peltz to join the Disney board and the latter supporting existing management.

Both sides have been publicizing the support they’ve received from others in the business world. Iger has been endorsed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon, filmmaker George Lucas and Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple Inc.’s Steve Jobs and a large Disney shareholder.

Meanwhile, a group of current and former directors at firms including Mondelez International Inc., Procter & Gamble Co. and Janus Henderson Group Plc. this week co-signed a letter in support of Peltz.

