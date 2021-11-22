Pembina Pipeline CEO steps down to pursue other opportunities

CALGARY -- Pembina Pipeline Corp. says Mick Dilger has stepped down as president and chief executive to pursue other opportunities.

The company says its board has named chief financial officer Scott Burrows interim president and chief executive.

Cameron Goldade, Pembina's vice-president, capital markets, has been named interim chief financial officer.

Pembina chair Randall Findlay thanked Dilger for his service.

The company says its board will be working with a search firm to identify and evaluate internal and external candidates for the CEO job.

Pembina owns pipelines that carry hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas produced primarily in Western Canada as well as gas gathering and processing facilities and other businesses.

