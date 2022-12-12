{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Dec 12, 2022

    Pembina signs deal to sell stake in Key Access Pipeline System

    The Canadian Press

    David Baskin discusses Pembina Pipeline vs Enbridge

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Pembina Pipeline Corp. has signed a deal to sell Pembina Gas Infrastructure's 50 per cent interest in the Key Access Pipeline System to private equity firm Stonepeak Partners LP for $662.5 million.

    Pembina Gas Infrastructure is 60 per cent owned by Pembina and 40 per cent by KKR's global infrastructure fund.

    The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by the Commissioner of Competition as well as other closing conditions.

    The sale came as Pembina says it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $3.5 billion and $3.8 billion in 2023.

    Pembina says the midpoint of the guidance reflects about a five per cent increase in adjusted EBITDA contribution from Pembina's fee-based business.

    The company's 2023 capital investment program is expected to total $730 million.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.