(Bloomberg) -- A senior Petroleos Mexicanos executive who was at the center of a corruption probe has retired.

Miguel Angel Lozada, Pemex’s former director of exploration and production, has left the company, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. A Pemex representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2019, the country’s Federal Comptroller reported that it detected omissions in Lozada’s asset declarations from 2014 to 2017. He was barred from public office for 10 years, but subsequently reinstated at Pemex following a suspension of the ruling by a federal court.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.