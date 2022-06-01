(Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos has received billions of dollars more than it expected so far this year for crude oil exports due to the international price rally, giving it more breathing room to pay down its debts.

The state-owned oil company known as Pemex received more than $13 billion between January and May for the crude oil it sold on international markets, which is some $5.4 billion above the amount it had budgeted for the period, according to a person familiar with the situation. The excess revenue is attributable to the year-to-date rally in crude prices, and the amount does not take taxes into account.

A representative of Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pemex, which had $108.1 billion of debt as of the end of March, is benefiting from surging oil prices that have averaged above $100 a barrel for its crude export mix over the past three months. Pemex saw profits of $6 billion in the first quarter, a record in Bloomberg data going back 18 years.

The government has stopped paying off Pemex’s debt due to the rally. Amortization payments covered by the government last year amounted to more than $6 billion, and Pemex has earned nearly that amount in excess crude revenue in the first four months of this year.

The surge in prices has put President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plans on hold to phase out exports and end dependence on foreign fuels. The cost of importing gasoline and diesel has soared, leading the government to subsidize pump prices.

On Tuesday, Pemex said it will refinance its debt to suppliers that are owed more than $5 million in invoices with new global bonds. The refinancing will cover $2 billion of debt. Pemex owed suppliers 370.7 billion pesos last year and 72.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

