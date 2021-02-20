Pemex Gets New Tax Benefits of as Much as $3.6 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced new tax benefits for Pemex as the beleaguered state oil company seeks to reverse long-term production declines and reduce debt.

Petroleos Mexicanos will get an additional 14% credit stimulus to apply to the taxes it pays on hydrocarbons capped at 73.3 billion pesos ($3.6 billion) for this year, according to a presidential decree. The new benefit comes in addition to previous measures that reduced Pemex’s profit-sharing duty from 65%, to 58% in 2020 and 54% in 2021, respectively.

Pemex says that it has one of the industry’s highest tax burdens, paying about $27 billion in net taxes last year, according to a January presentation. It’s debt of $110.3 billion is the highest of any major oil company, and its crude oil output has declined every year since reaching a peak in 2004.

Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said the government will be working on Pemex debt in the coming weeks, in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday. A later report by Reuters noted that the government will inject $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion into Pemex this year, and offer a 75 billion-peso ($3.7 billion) tax break.

